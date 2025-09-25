Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Case of Lindsay, Ont., man charged with assaulting home intruder put over to December

By Maan Alhmidi The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 6:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Crowns requests more time to review case of Lindsay, Ont., man charged with assaulting intruder'
Crowns requests more time to review case of Lindsay, Ont., man charged with assaulting intruder
WATCH: It is a case that has sparked fierce debate over one's right to defend their home. A Lindsay, Ont., man facing charges for allegedly assaulting an intruder in his apartment in August was represented by his lawyer on Thursday morning for the first scheduled court appearance in the case. Madeleine McColl has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The lawyer for a Lindsay, Ont., man who is charged with assaulting an alleged home intruder says “all options” will be discussed with Crown attorneys as they review the evidence in the case.

The matter was briefly addressed in a Lindsay courtroom on Thursday and adjourned to Dec. 18.

Jeremy David McDonald is facing assault charges after he confronted Michael Kyle Breen, who allegedly carried a crossbow as he broke into McDonald’s apartment on Aug. 18.

McDonald was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, while Breen was charged with several offences including break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McDonald’s lawyer Steven Norton, who appeared on his behalf in court, said the case was put over until December to allow the standard review of evidence and discussions, including whether there is a reasonable prospect of conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

“Currently, the matter is adjourned for the purposes of reviewing disclosure and conducting the Crown pretrial, which is essentially defence lawyer discussing the strengths and the weaknesses of the Crown’s case with the Crown,” he said.

Norton said it’s “far too early to speculate” how the Crown will proceed.

“I do maintain confidence that, in due course, Mr. McDonald will be exonerated,” he added.

Trending Now

Breen also appeared in court Thursday and his case was postponed to Oct. 9

The case has generated widespread interest, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying the decision to charge the apartment resident shows “something is broken.”

Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Kirk Robertson has said he recognizes the incident has generated significant public interest and “emotional” responses, but called some of the reaction “unjust and inaccurate.”

Robertson wrote in a statement last month that individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property, but the law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced.

“This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances,” he wrote.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices