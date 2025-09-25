Pilot dies in small plane crash near Lillooet airport

See more sharing options

The pilot of a small plane has died after it crashed near the Lillooet airport on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said they were notified at 5:17 p.m. that a small bush plane had crashed.

Local first responders rushed to the scene and found the pilot, who was the lone occupant, unconscious and suffering from a life-threatening injury.

They pulled the pilot from the plane and tried to save their life, but the pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP confirms the Transportation Safety Board and the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.