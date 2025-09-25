Berrios put on injured list for first time ever

TORONTO – Jose Berrios is headed to the injured list for the first time in his 10-year Major League Baseball career.
Berrios already missed a scheduled start for the Toronto Blue Jays and will miss more time with inflammation in his right elbow.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider says Berrios will have an MRI today to determine how long he’ll be out.
A counter move naming Berrios’s replacement on Toronto’s 40-man roster will be announced later today.
Get daily National news
Berrios was seen in his street clothes in the Blue Jays clubhouse hours before Toronto faced the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre.
He has a 9-5 record this season with a 4.17 earned-run average, striking out 138 over a total of 166 innings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.
Comments