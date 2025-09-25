Renowned ICU doctor Darren Markland dies in Alberta mountain biking accident

Send this page to someone via email

An outspoken critical care physician in Edmonton died doing what he loved.

Dr. Darren Markland passed away on Sept. 21 in a mountain biking accident near Nordegg, in Alberta’s foothills.

He was 54.

This past weekend, the outdoor enthusiast was at his cabin. Markland’s last post on social media showed a large pile of freshly chopped wood, accompanied by him saying he was ready for winter — and also tired.

I am ready for winter.

Also. I’m tired. pic.twitter.com/tPgJXFoq8s — Darren Markland (@drdagly) September 21, 2025

Global News profiled the ICU doctor and nephrology specialist in 2020, showing how he regularly biked and canoed the North Saskatchewan River to his job at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in central Edmonton.

He would start his two-hour commute by portaging the canoe behind his bike from his house to the Sr. Wilfrid Laurier Boat Launch on the west side of the city.

During the winter, he parked the canoe but would still bike to work — even when it was -30 C.

View image in full screen Edmonton’s Dr. Darren Markland mountain biking in the city in the winter of 2025. Credit: Dr. Darren Markland

The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association said Markland was an intensivist and nephrologist at the Royal Alexandra Hospital for more than 20 years.

“Many of us know him as a passionate advocate, caring physician and dedicated educator. We often saw his cycling adventures and words of enlightenment on social media. We send our sympathies to Dr. Markland’s family and loved ones,” EZMSA said on Thursday.

Born in the central Alberta town of Rimbey to Alice and Gerald Markland and raised west of Edmonton in Stony Plain, Markland trained as a physician in Calgary and built his life in Edmonton, where he was well-known and beloved as a compassionate doctor and enthusiastic cyclist.

Markland was a regular voice championing public health measures during the pandemic, sharing on social media blunt but heartfelt stories of his patients in the ICU.

For years, Global News talked to him regularly about all things health care, from the strain being put on the system to staff burnout.

He was a fierce advocate for both his patients and the health-care system.

In 2022, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in recognition of his commitment to the community.

Markland’s sudden death elicited shock and sadness across Canada.

“Deeply saddened by news of the passing of Dr. Darren Markland earlier this week,” said Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday afternoon.

“Darren was a tireless advocate for patients and health care workers in Edmonton and across Canada. His compassion and dedication made our country stronger.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Darren was a tireless advocate for patients and health care workers in Edmonton and across Canada. His compassion and dedication made our country stronger."

Carney said he was keeping his family and the entire Edmonton community in his thoughts.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi also expressed his condolences about the loss of the beloved physician, dedicated advocate and outdoor enthusiast.

“Dr. Darren’s compassion and unwavering commitment to serving our community, along with his courage in speaking out against injustice — especially his advocacy for equitable healthcare — inspired us all,” Sohi said in a statement.

“To Edmonton, Darren was more than a healer, he was a champion for kindness, justice, community spirit and had a deep appreciation of the nature that surrounds our beautiful city.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To Edmonton, Darren was more than a healer, he was a champion for kindness, justice, community spirit and had a deep appreciation of the nature that surrounds our beautiful city."

Other leaders also shared their grief on social media.

It’s hard to have the right words. Our hearts are so heavy as we mourn the loss of Dr. Darren Markland. He was a bright, compassionate light for our city, province, and beyond. We love you @drdagly. You made our world so much better. Rest easy, friend. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/cZNSFf0i80 — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) September 25, 2025

Markland is survived by his wife, pediatrician Dr. Julia Ackland-Snow, and their sons Liam and Aidan.

He is also survived by his mother, Alice, his sister Heather and her husband Dave, and their sons Ben and Noah. Julia’s parents, Peter and Catherine, will also miss him greatly, his obituary posted on Thursday said.

Markland did not want a formal funeral, his obituary said.

“If you are reading this and want to honour him the way he would have wanted, do what he did every day: go outside, ride your bike, enjoy nature, and do something kind for a stranger,” the obit stated.

To honour Markland and provide space for reflection, his friends and colleagues have invited community members and media to join an informal coffee gathering Marland took part in.

The invitation said among his many contributions, “Coffee Outside” has been bringing people together every Friday morning for more than a decade — rain, shine, or snow.

The regular Friday morning coffee group is gathering on Sept. 26 from 7 to 9 a.m., located at Const. Ezio Faraone Park near the High Level Bridge.