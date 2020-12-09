Edmonton ICU doctor praises AHS for COVID-19 response, but cautions every system has a breaking point
There are more than 100 COVID-19 patients being treated at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, where intensive care physician Darren Markland works. He said Alberta Health Services has done a remarkable job sourcing supplies and staff, but cautioned “every organization has its physical limits” when speaking about the possibility of needing field hospitals as the second wave of the pandemic grows.