Doctor June 24 2020 7:15pm 03:25 Edmonton's Dr. Darren Markland on biking and canoeing to work Doctor Darren Markland explains why he bikes and canoes the North Saskatchewan River to get to his job as an intensive care physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7105270/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7105270/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>