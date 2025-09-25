Police arrest teen for threats after 15-year-old killed by officer in Montreal area

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Montreal’s South Shore say they’ve arrested a teenager who allegedly threatened officers in the wake of the police shooting of a 15-year-old last weekend.

The arrest of the suspect, also 15 years old, comes hours after police said they had opened an investigation into threats against the force following the killing of Nooran Rezayi on Sunday in Longueuil, Que.

Police say the suspect was released under conditions and that his alleged threats were linked to the death of Rezayi, whose funeral was held today in the neighbouring community of Brossard.

Rezayi was shot dead by police after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a public place in Longueuil.

The police watchdog investigating the shooting says police seized a baseball bat and that the only firearm seized from the scene came from the officer who killed Rezayi.

Late Wednesday, Longueuil police said one officer has been granted protective measures because of online threats against him and his family.

Police called for calm amid a tense situation, saying any form of threat or intimidation against its members is taken very seriously.

The Montreal police force is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.