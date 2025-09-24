Oilers’ Podkolzin takes leave after father’s death

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin is taking a leave of absence after his father, Alexander, died suddenly Tuesday night.

The Oilers announced Wednesday that Podkolzin is returning home to Russia to be with his family, asking for privacy on his behalf.

Podkolzin had signed a three-year contract extension worth US$2.95 million annually on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old from Moscow tallied eight goals and 16 assists in 82 regular-season games last season, adding three goals and seven assists in 22 playoff games during the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup final.

Podkolzin arrived in Edmonton via trade from the Vancouver Canucks in August 2024.

The Canucks selected Podkolzin with the 10th pick of the 2019 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.