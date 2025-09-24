SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers’ Podkolzin takes leave after father’s death

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2025 7:30 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin is taking a leave of absence after his father, Alexander, died suddenly Tuesday night.

The Oilers announced Wednesday that Podkolzin is returning home to Russia to be with his family, asking for privacy on his behalf.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers training camp begins amid McDavid contract limbo'
Edmonton Oilers training camp begins amid McDavid contract limbo

Podkolzin had signed a three-year contract extension worth US$2.95 million annually on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old from Moscow tallied eight goals and 16 assists in 82 regular-season games last season, adding three goals and seven assists in 22 playoff games during the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup final.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Podkolzin arrived in Edmonton via trade from the Vancouver Canucks in August 2024.

Trending Now

The Canucks selected Podkolzin with the 10th pick of the 2019 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices