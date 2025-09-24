Break-ins at Saint John construction sites could drive out development: industry

Send this page to someone via email

A rash of break-ins and thefts at Saint John, N.B. construction sites has the industry on high alert.

Adam Pottle, who is building the first of six single-family homes in the city, had his Harding Street site broken into not once — but twice — in just 48 hours this week.

He says thieves made off with windows and expensive tools, and caused severe damage to installed wiring.

“(It’s) very concerning when somebody gains entry to a property by going through the walls like a termite, instead of the more normal ways to break into a property because this kind of thing is very difficult to secure against,” said Pottle, who owns Adam Arthur Pottle Ltd.

“If this becomes more of a systemic issue, we might not proceed with building the other four or five units.”

Saint John police confirmed they have arrested two people for stealing from the Harding Street site, and charged them with break and enter and possession of tools used for crime.

Other construction projects have been the victims of break-ins and crime lately, too.

Over at a Cliff Road apartment development, builders say they’ve had fences cut and employees threatened.

“We’ve had incidents here of break and enters, thefts, vehicles gone through, workers threatened, bear spray, assault,” said Kevin McDonald, the president and chair of Steepleview Developments Inc.

He says having on-site security guards has become the norm, adding to already soaring construction costs. Over the past 18 months, he estimates he’s spent more than $100,000 on security.

“It’s just ongoing and its just unbudgeted security cost. Is this going to have to continue simply because of the clientele that’s been drawn to this area?” he said.

Both Pottle and McDonald say repeated crimes could drive development out of the uptown core.