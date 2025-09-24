Alexander poised to return for Montreal Alouettes

Send this page to someone via email

It appears the Montreal Alouettes have their starter back.

Quarterback Davis Alexander, who has missed eight straight games with a hamstring injury, resumed practising this week. After taking starting reps Tuesday, Alexander declared he expected to be ready to play Friday when Montreal (7-7) hosts the Calgary Stampeders (8-5).

Alexander’s return would certainly be welcome news for Montreal, which is 3-7 this season without him. One of those wins, though, was a 23-21 decision in Calgary on Jose Maltos Diaz’s 58-yard field goal with 1:10 to play.

Montreal is 4-0 with Alexander, 26, under centre. He’s unbeaten as a starter (8-0), tying Danny McManus’s CFL record for most wins to begin a career.

With Alexander sidelined, Montreal had McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Caleb Evans and fourth-stringer James Morgan taking snaps. However, the Als will face Calgary having won two straight with veteran Bethel-Thompson.

Alexander’s return should inject life into a Montreal offence that’s last overall in offensive points (22.1 per game) and eighth in net yards (325.4).

Montreal stands second in the East Division behind the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-5) with both teams having four regular-season games remaining. The Ticats own the tiebreaker should the teams end the year with identical point totals.

Calgary has quarterback issues of its own. Both starter Vernon Adams Jr. and backup P.J. Walker were hurt in last week’s 52-23 loss to the B.C. Lions. Adams (back) has been limited in practice while Walker (shoulder) hasn’t practised.

The Stampeders are second in the West, four points behind front-running Saskatchewan (10-3). But the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (both at 7-7) are close behind in third.

Adams started the earlier game versus Montreal but left in the third quarter due to injury. Walker came on to finish the contest for the Stampeders.

Calgary leads the CFL in fewest offensive points allowed (21.6 per game) while Montreal is third (23.9). The Stampeders have also surrendered a league-low 25 offensive touchdowns.

Calgary also boasts the league’s second-ranked rushing attack (117.6 yards per game). Dedrick Mills is second overall with 954 yards (5.2-yard average) and eight TDs.

Montreal’s defence is ranked fifth against the run (95.4 yards per game) while Calgary is last (113.9). However, the Als are eighth overall in rushing (88.9 yards per game) and while Alexander has a nifty 9.7-yard average on the ground, he has run just nine times in his four starts.

The expectation is for another tight contest but home field and Alexander’s return should give Montreal an edge.

Pick: Montreal.

Toronto Argonauts versus B.C. Lions (Friday night)

At Vancouver, veteran quarterback Nick Arbuckle could return for Toronto (5-9). He missed last week’s 21-19 home loss to Montreal with a calf injury. Arbuckle had made 13 straight starts for the Argos, who had earned three consecutive victories before last week’s setback. The defending champions face an uphill battle to make the playoffs as they’re third in the East, four points behind Montreal, which also owns the season series. B.C. (7-7) is not only vying for a West Division spot but also a crossover bid. Nathan Rourke threw for 331 yards and two TDs while running for three more in leading the Lions past Calgary last week.

Pick: B.C.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Saturday afternoon)

At Winnipeg, all indications are Zach Collaros (head) will return for the Bombers (7-7). Chris Streveler led them to a split of the two games Collaros missed. Last week, he ran for more yards (72, touchdown) than he threw (54 yards, interception) in a 26-18 win in Ottawa. Brady Oliveira has posted consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including 116 yards in 32-21 road loss to Hamilton on Sept. 12. The Ticats (9-5) have won three straight with their offence having rushed for over 100 yards in each contest. But they needed Marc Liegghio’s game-ending 41-yard field goal to secure a 29-27 home victory over Edmonton last week.

Pick: Hamilton.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, it’s been a tough stretch for the Elks (5-9), who are coming off consecutive road losses in Toronto and Hamilton on game-ending field goals. They’re now 2-6 away from Commonwealth Stadium and will host the rested Riders (CFL-best 10-3 record). The Elks are also 1-5 in their division, with four of their wins having come against East teams. Saskatchewan comes off a 48-31 home loss to Montreal on Sept. 13 but is 5-2 within the West, with both losses being to Calgary. The club has also clinched a playoff berth but top spot in the division would earn it home field for the West final.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 37-25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.