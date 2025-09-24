Menu

Canada

Quebec family doctors to stop teaching medical students amid dispute with province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2025 2:57 pm
Quebec’s family doctors say they will join specialist physicians in refusing to teach medical students to pressure the government to shelve an unpopular bill.

Doctors are in negotiations with the province over compensation and working conditions, and also face a bill that would tie a portion of their pay to performance targets.

Quebec’s federation of family doctors says its members will suspend teaching students Oct. 1, a pressure tactic specialists are also using to force the government to rescind the legislation.

Students from four medical schools demonstrated in Montreal on Tuesday to highlight the impact of the doctors’ decision.

Quebec medical students fear the pressure tactics will put them at a disadvantage compared to their peers across the country in securing residency placements.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government is doing its part to find a way forward, and that the doctors need to do the same.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

