Alberta health contract corruption scandal interim report not finished, won’t be made public

Alberta’s government says it has yet to receive an interim report on the investigation into allegations of corruption over health contracts but it should be finished in the coming days.

The government says former Manitoba judge Raymond Wyant had until Wednesday to submit it but still has interviews to finish.

It also says the interim report won’t be made public.

The report was initially expected in May, but the province extended the deadline because of the number of documents involved and interviews Wyant wanted to do.

The deadline for the final report was set for Oct. 15.

The allegations stem from a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by the former head of Alberta Health Services, Athana Mentzelopoulos, who claims individuals in high government places interfered in overpriced health deals for private companies while she was in the job.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and Premier Danielle Smith’s government has denied any wrongdoing.

— More to come…