Health

Okanagan family raises awareness, shares story of prostate cancer battle

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 1:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan family hopes to raise awareness for prostate cancer'
Okanagan family hopes to raise awareness for prostate cancer
WATCH: An Okanagan man who is battling prostate cancer is sharing his story and hoping to spread awareness. Sydney Morton has his story.
An Okanagan father-son duo is taking a swing at prostate cancer.

When Ilija “Heinz” Milacic was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer seven years ago by his urologist, he did not know how many more rounds of golf he and his son James Milacic would be able to play together.

“He (his urologist) said, ‘I won’t do anything, I will send you to BC Cancer because you are too late for me to do anything, for me to operate or anything,’ then he said, ‘You probably have seven to 10 months to live,'” he recalled.

So every round of golf they play together is cherished.

It’s estimated that one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. This year, Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada predicts 30,000 men will be diagnosed.

“Men have a difficult time talking about this, men have a difficult time sharing this, and that is one of the reasons men run into trouble with late diagnosis,” said Mark Mahl, executive director of Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Mahl says the foundation is working to encourage more men to get checked.

“Early detection saves lives. This is a very treatable cancer,” said Mahl.

“Either get a PSA blood test, a physical test or an MRI.”

Mahl calls prostate cancer a disease that affects the whole family, which is true for the Milacics.

“It’s nice to see his positivity around it, I know some people can get really sad,” said James, Milacic’s son.

Their strategy in this fight is Milacic’s determination and stubborn attitude to not let his diagnosis get him down.

“I never think I have cancer. When somebody asks me, I say,  ‘Yes, I have cancer.’ Big deal, they are going to cure it as much as they can, as long as they can,” he said.

Their sunny disposition gives them an edge in the doctor’s office — and on the green.

