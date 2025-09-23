Menu

Politics

Autism Edmonton shares concerns over misinformation after Trump remarks about Tylenol

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted September 23, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Autism Edmonton concerned with U.S. linking autism to Tylenol use during pregnancy'
Autism Edmonton concerned with U.S. linking autism to Tylenol use during pregnancy
There's fear U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a link between taking Tylenol while pregnant and autism will be harmful to the community. Including in Edmonton, Sarah Komadina has more.
There’s fear that U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcing of a supposed link between taking Tylenol while pregnant and autism will be harmful to the community, including in Edmonton.

Autism Edmonton program manager Morine Rossi said there is already a lot of stigma against neurodivergence, and to amplify that message is hard on parents who already feel guilt or confusion around misinformation.

“We just want to put the most information research out there,” Rossi said.

Get weekly health news

“We really hope that Canadians and autistic individuals in Canada put our information to a higher regard than misinformation that may be coming from elsewhere.”

Rossi said this is also taking away attention from what really matter to people who are living with autism.

“Which is housing, security, employment security, financial security and food security. We try to focus on the things that matter to autistic individuals and a cure is not on the top of our list.”

