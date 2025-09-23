Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

One person dead after loose wheel strikes vehicle on highway in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 4:48 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police say one person is dead after a crash involving a loose wheel on Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines, Ont., on Tuesday.

Police say in a social media video that the collision happened in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway, just east of Niagara Street.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say a wheel came off a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and struck two vehicles.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

They say a passenger in the same vehicle was taken to hospital for observation.

Police say the highway will be closed in both directions for about four hours and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices