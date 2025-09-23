One person dead after loose wheel strikes vehicle on highway in St. Catharines, Ont.

Provincial police say one person is dead after a crash involving a loose wheel on Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines, Ont., on Tuesday.
Police say in a social media video that the collision happened in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway, just east of Niagara Street.
Get daily National news
They say a wheel came off a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and struck two vehicles.
Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say a passenger in the same vehicle was taken to hospital for observation.
Police say the highway will be closed in both directions for about four hours and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Comments