National

Sports

OHL investigating safety concerns after glass falls on London Knights coach

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 9:05 am
1 min read
The London Knights celebrate Logan Hawery's second period goal in Windsor on Sept. 20, 2025.
Windsor, Ont. - The London Knights celebrate Logan Hawery's second period goal in Windsor on Sept. 20, 2025. Jim Van Horne/980 CFPL
The Ontario Hockey League has launched a review after London Knights head coach Dale Hunter was struck by shattered glass during Saturday’s game in Windsor, Ont.

The incident happened late in the third period when Windsor fans pounded on the glass behind the Knights’ bench to celebrate a goal. The pane broke, showering Hunter and several players with fragments. Hunter, who suffered only minor cuts, said he was thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“I’ve always had a hard head,” Hunter said after the game. “It hit me in the back and then the side around my head and stuff, so everybody was good …that’s a great thing.”

In a statement, OHL communications director Josh Sweetland said: “The League is in the process of reviewing the circumstances of Saturday’s incident. We’re very thankful that coach Dale Hunter, his staff and players were unharmed.”

The Knights are scheduled to return to Windsor on Dec. 6.

— with files from Mike Stubbs

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

