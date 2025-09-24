OHL investigating safety concerns after glass falls on London Knights coach

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has launched a review after London Knights head coach Dale Hunter was struck by shattered glass during Saturday’s game in Windsor, Ont.

The incident happened late in the third period when Windsor fans pounded on the glass behind the Knights’ bench to celebrate a goal. The pane broke, showering Hunter and several players with fragments. Hunter, who suffered only minor cuts, said he was thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“I’ve always had a hard head,” Hunter said after the game. “It hit me in the back and then the side around my head and stuff, so everybody was good …that’s a great thing.”

Here is video from the OHL livestream of a dangerous incident behind the @LondonKnights bench in Windsor in which a pane of glass shattered and fell on head coach Dale Hunter and some of the London players. #OHL pic.twitter.com/OXEHZPlApD — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) September 21, 2025

In a statement, OHL communications director Josh Sweetland said: “The League is in the process of reviewing the circumstances of Saturday’s incident. We’re very thankful that coach Dale Hunter, his staff and players were unharmed.”

The Knights are scheduled to return to Windsor on Dec. 6.

— with files from Mike Stubbs