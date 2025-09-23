Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Edmonton teachers charged with child pornography offences

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted September 23, 2025 7:19 pm
1 min read
Investigators with Alberta's Law Enforcement Response Teams have charged a 36-year-old man from Blairmore, Alta. with a number of child exploitation offences. View image in full screen
Investigators with Alberta's Law Enforcement Response Teams have charged a 36-year-old man from Blairmore, Alta. with a number of child exploitation offences. ALERT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two Edmonton-area educators have been arrested for child pornography-related offences, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

Katz Dawson, 36, is charged with accessing and possessing child pornography. He was a teacher at Lillian Osborne High School in southwest Edmonton. Students at the school told Global News Dawson was a foods teacher.

Allan Nelson, 32, is also charged with possessing and accessing child pornography. He taught music lessons out of a home business. He offered music lessons at Fiddle & Fugue, according to ALERT.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The two men shared a home, which was searched by police on September 11.

ALERT told Global News the investigation started because of a tip from the RCMP’s National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip was related to a suspect sharing child sexual abuse materials online through the social media messaging app Kik.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Public Schools said in a statement,”We are cooperating with police as they investigate. The teacher is not working in any division schools or buildings.”

Trending Now

“The safety and well-being of students is at the core of our commitment as a school division; it is a responsibility we take extremely seriously.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The safety and well-being of students is at the core of our commitment as a school division; it is a responsibility we take extremely seriously."

Both men have been released on a number of court-imposed conditions, including not having any contact with anyone under the age of 16.

If you have any information about the investigation, you are encouraged to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices