Water consumption in Dartmouth area drops 5% since mandatory restrictions began

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Water says consumption has dropped by five per cent since mandatory restrictions were implemented two weeks ago in the Dartmouth area, and that measures will continue in order to conserve water.

The mandatory restrictions, which began Sept. 10, apply to residents served by the Lake Major water supply and cover areas of Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, North Preston and Eastern Passage.

The utility implemented voluntary water conservation restrictions on Aug. 5, but didn’t see a drop in demand, nor did the province receive significant rainfall.

View image in full screen A map of areas covered by the Lake Major water supply plant from Halifax Water. Provided/Halifax Water

Halifax Water says dry conditions are persisting and, with little rain in the forecast, the Stage 1 measures will last “until further notice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Activities such as watering lawns, washing vehicles, filling pools and watering golf courses are prohibited.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Penalties could include a warning, a fine or suspension of service.

Customers served by the Pockwock Lake supply are under voluntary conservation measures.