Halifax Water customers in Dartmouth area under mandatory restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately for areas in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, North Preston and Eastern Passage as Halifax Water urges people to conserve water.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the utility said the Pockwock and Lake Major reservoirs are almost a metre below normal levels after months of dry weather.

As of Wednesday, residents served by the Lake Major water supply are being asked to stop watering lawns, filling pools or washing their vehicles. The utility is also asking residents in these areas to consider shortening their showers and turning the tap off when brushing teeth or shaving.

As well, Halifax Water says it will also stop operating its bulk filling stations at Lake Major.

View image in full screen A map of areas covered by the Lake Major water supply plant from Halifax Water. Provided/Halifax Water

The utility implemented voluntary water conservation restrictions on Aug. 5 but didn’t see a drop in demand, nor did the province receive significant rainfall.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the move to mandatory, residential and commercial customers are now expected to adhere to these measures. Failure to do so may result in a warning, a non-compliance fine, or suspension of service,” Halifax Water said in a release.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The goal is to help reduce demand until the rainfall can replenish the lake and remove/delay the need for an engineered pumping solution. Additional mandatory Stage 2 restrictions may be implemented in the future if lake levels are not replenished.”

Customers serviced by the Pockwock Lake plant remain under voluntary conservation measures.