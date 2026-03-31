Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canadian murder suspect on most wanted list now facing U.S. charges: DHS

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 4:59 pm
1 min read
Adrian Vincent Walker View image in full screen
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided this image of Adrian Vincent Walker, a Canadian man on Canada's Most Wanted list who is now facing U.S. federal charges. U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced federal charges against a Canadian man on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted List for allegations of first-degree murder.

Adrian Vincent Walker, a 28-year-old man from Toronto, has been charged with illegal entry and illegal possession of a firearm by U.S. federal authorities, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The DHS also alleged that Walker crossed borders to the U.S. “illegally at an unknown date and time.”

The DHS released a statement saying that “on March 23, ICE arrested criminal illegal alien Adrian Walker at a residence in Tupelo, Mississippi. During the operation, he was found to illegally be in possession of a firearm.

“The Toronto Canada Police Service (TPS) also has an active warrant for Walker’s arrest following a May 7, 2024 shooting in the York District of Toronto. TPS has charged Walker with first-degree murder and attempted murder.”

Story continues below advertisement

Walker was wanted on allegations of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a double shooting in the Winona Drive/Vaughan Road area that killed Trevor John, 31, on May 7, 2024.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices