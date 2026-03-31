Canadian murder suspect on most wanted list now facing U.S. charges: DHS

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The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced federal charges against a Canadian man on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted List for allegations of first-degree murder.

Adrian Vincent Walker, a 28-year-old man from Toronto, has been charged with illegal entry and illegal possession of a firearm by U.S. federal authorities, according to a statement on Tuesday.

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The DHS also alleged that Walker crossed borders to the U.S. “illegally at an unknown date and time.”

The DHS released a statement saying that “on March 23, ICE arrested criminal illegal alien Adrian Walker at a residence in Tupelo, Mississippi. During the operation, he was found to illegally be in possession of a firearm.

“The Toronto Canada Police Service (TPS) also has an active warrant for Walker’s arrest following a May 7, 2024 shooting in the York District of Toronto. TPS has charged Walker with first-degree murder and attempted murder.”

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Walker was wanted on allegations of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a double shooting in the Winona Drive/Vaughan Road area that killed Trevor John, 31, on May 7, 2024.