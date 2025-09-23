Menu

Canada

Next phase of government’s assault-style firearm buyback to begin in Nova Scotia

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
The federal government says it will begin a buyback of assault-style firearms from individual owners with a pilot project in Nova Scotia.

The pilot will be open to eligible firearm owners in select areas of Cape Breton to ensure it runs smoothly before it’s launched across the country.

Eligible firearms owners can access a web portal starting Oct. 1 to file a declaration of interest.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns on the basis they belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.

The government says the buyback program will provide owners fair compensation for their outlawed firearms.

Gun control group PolySeSouvient says the latest phase of the buyback will be a waste of money unless it includes a ban on the semi-automatic SKS rifle, which is not among the banned firearms.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

