Video link
Headline link
Canada

Ottawa urged to add this ‘assault-style’ firearm to list of banned weapons

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Public safety minister criticized Liberals’ gun buyback program, leaked audio reveals'
Public safety minister criticized Liberals’ gun buyback program, leaked audio reveals
Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is under new scrutiny after he was caught on tape criticizing the Liberals' gun buyback program. David Akin reports on what Anandasangaree said, and how the minister is now defending the policy.
A prominent gun-control group says the federal government’s buyback of “assault-style” firearms will be a waste of money unless it includes a prohibition of the semi-automatic SKS rifle.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns on the basis they belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.

The government says a federal buyback program will provide owners fair compensation for their outlawed firearms, with the latest details to be announced Tuesday.

However, the government has not outlawed the SKS, which is commonly used in Indigenous communities to hunt for food.

The SKS has also been used in police killings and other high-profile shootings.

Click to play video: 'Liberals vows to reinvigorate gun buyback program, revoke convict gun licenses'
Liberals vows to reinvigorate gun buyback program, revoke convict gun licenses

PolySeSouvient, formed in response to the 1989 mass shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique, says leaving the rifle in circulation would be “a public safety failure.”

Story continues below advertisement

PolySeSouvient wants the government to impose an immediate ban on new sales of the SKS, remove from circulation modern, assault-style versions of the rifle, and implement a voluntary buyback of older models.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said Sunday the government would soon announce the latest phase of the buyback program, including a pilot program in Nova Scotia.

The minister is scheduled to hold a news conference on Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon.

PolySeSouvient said in a media statement that as long as the SKS is not prohibited, Canada lacks a ban on assault-style weapons.

New SKS models will flood the market and replace other firearm models that have been outlawed, the group said.

“Nothing will change in the long run, other than a waste of hundreds-of-millions of taxpayers’ dollars,” PolySeSouvient said. “Much of the buyback money will be injected into the gun industry, making manufacturers richer and the gun lobby stronger.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

