Canada

Ottawa adds another 179 firearm types to prohibited weapons list

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2025 3:04 pm
2 min read
The Liberal government has outlawed another 179 firearm varieties, adding to the list of prohibited guns it considers too dangerous for use by hunters or sport shooters.

The government says all current and future variants of the newly listed firearms are prohibited, whether or not they are named in regulations.

Since May 2020, the federal government has banned more than 2,500 varieties of what it calls assault-style firearms — semi-automatics with sustained rapid-fire capability.

“Let’s be clear. These are weapons of war, firearms designed specifically to kill as many people as possible in the least amount of time possible,” said Associate Minister of Public Safety Rachel Bendayan.

“Firearms meant for the battlefield should never see the light of day on our streets,” she told a news conference Friday.

The prohibited firearms can no longer be used, bought or sold in Canada — but the federal government is extending a limited exception in some cases for sustenance hunting.

The government says a federal buyback program will give current owners fair compensation for their outlawed firearms.

Click to play video: 'How impactful is the federal firearms ban on gun violence and crime?'
How impactful is the federal firearms ban on gun violence and crime?

The program is already available to businesses and the government plans to begin expanding it to individual owners this spring.

Amnesty orders protect existing owners from criminal liability for the time being.

Gun-control advocacy groups, including PolySeSouvient, applauded the federal announcement, describing it as a “near-complete ban on assault-style weapons.”

The groups cautioned, however, that the measures could be reversed by the Conservatives if they form the next government, given the party’s long-standing opposition to Liberal gun-control efforts.

The government also announced a review of firearm classification that will look at modernizing the legal framework for prohibited guns to close gaps in the law.

Government officials say 19,000 unique makes and models of non-restricted firearms remain available for hunting or sport shooting in Canada.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights called the latest federal announcement “deceitful and deceptive” and rejected the argument that Liberal gun-control measures have had no effect on hunting or recreational shooting.

“This is clearly and entirely false,” the group said in a statement. “In fact, licensed gun owners are the only group that have been targeted by everything the Liberals have done on guns.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

