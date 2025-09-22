Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

RCMP escort CFIA officials to execute search warrant at B.C. ostrich farm

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'West Kootenay ostrich farm on edge amid imminent ostrich cull'
West Kootenay ostrich farm on edge amid imminent ostrich cull
A West Kootenay ostrich farm has been on high alert all weekend, with fears the some 400 animals could be destroyed. It comes after the latest legal challenge failed to overturn the cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Alissa Thibault reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tensions are high at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., where police are now supporting Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials to execute a search warrant.

The farm says a convoy of police vehicles and waste disposal trucks is parked outside their property.

This comes after the CFIA applied for a search warrant and ordered the cull of 400 ostriches following an avian flu outbreak on the farm.

Protesters remain on the farm to oppose the cull.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped'
Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped

On the weekend, right-wing American influencer Chris Sanders said in a Facebook video that he is offering a couple of his ranches, and he’d like to help move the ostriches to Oklahoma, Texas and South Dakota.

Story continues below advertisement

Sanders says he is calling on truck drivers to help him save the ostriches.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The CFIA has refused to release details or the timing of any operation.

Trending Now

It wasn’t the first time the farm was thrust into the global spotlight, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote a letter to the president of the CFIA in May, asking the farm to be spared from a planned cull.

Kennedy, the U.S. secretary for health and human services, says in the letter to Paul MacKinnon that there would be “significant value” in studying the ostriches’ immune response to avian flu.

The farm lost bids to stop the cull in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and last week was denied another stay of the cull order while it prepared to apply for leave to go to the Supreme Court of Canada, an application that must be made by Oct. 3.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices