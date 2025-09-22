Menu

Crime

Family pushing stroller hit by pickup truck in Guelph, Ont., mother dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 11:36 am
1 min read
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say they are investigating after a woman died when she and her family were struck by a pickup truck Friday afternoon.

Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Paisley Road and Alma Street North in Guelph just after 5 p.m.

They say a man and a woman were walking with their three-year-old daughter in a stroller when all three were struck by a truck in the crosswalk.

Police say the family was taken to a hospital where the 38-year-old mother died from her injuries.

Her 38-year-old husband was treated for minor injuries and the daughter was airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre and was released from hospital the same night.

Police say a 19-year-old man from northern Ontario who was driving the pickup remained on scene and was not injured.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

