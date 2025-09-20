B.C. Lions roar in Calgary, down Stampeders 52-23

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke’s legs were as lethal as his arm Friday when he broke a vintage CFL record.

The 27-year-old from Victoria rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Lions thrashed the host Calgary Stampeders 52-23.

Rourke’s 331 passing yards in the game pushed him to 3,935 this season. He surpassed Russ Jackson’s 3,641 in 1969 for the most by a Canadian passer in a single season.

“Russ Jackson is a legend in this league, and any time you’re even brought up in the same conversation as him, I think it’s an honour,” Rourke said.

“I’m doing whatever it takes to help this team win, and I’m one of 12, and so I’m happy to be able to be a Canadian and have success in this position, and I am happy to be part of Canadian football, which I think is very bright at the moment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rourke rushed for 43 yards on six carries for a trio of touchdowns in front of an announced crowd of 23,554 at McMahon Stadium, where B.C.’s offence ran roughshod over one of the CFL’s top defences.

Rourke’s backup Jeremiah Masoli scored on a one-yard carry, Zander Horvath scored a 70-yard rushing touchdown and Justin McInnis caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Lions (7-7-0). Kicker Sean Whyte contributed a field goal and seven convert points.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Quincy Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown, Tevin Jones caught a touchdown pass and Rene Paredes kicked a trio of field goals for the Stampeders (8-5-0), who dropped their second in a row.

The Lions extended their streak of scoring 30-plus points in a game to seven straight. And while B.C.’s 52 points were a season-high, the defence produced a stouter outing after giving up 34 points per game in their last seven.

Story continues below advertisement

“The guys understood the plan going in and executed it,” said Lions head coach Buck Pierce.

“Versus a defence like that, that really rallies to the ball, runs to the football well, are very sound, don’t give up a lot of big plays, it all starts up front and I thought our offensive line did a fantastic job tonight.”

Calgary was on its back foot early when the Lions quickly scored their league-leading 39th offensive touchdown this season.

Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams. Jr., was intercepted on two of his first three passes, went 11-for-16 in pass attempts for 125 yards and didn’t finish the game.

He was removed by the injury spotter in the third quarter when he was tackled on a 10-yard run.

P.J. Walker drew in to go 8-for-9 in passing for 64 yards and a touchdown throw. The backup appeared to injure his arm with five minutes to play, which brought third-stringer Vaughn into the game.

The Lions led 28-7 at halftime. They were without CFL rushing leader James Butler with a thigh injury, but led 21-0 before Calgary registered a first down in the game.

“Hard to watch because it doesn’t look like us,” Stampeders head coach and Dave Dickenson said. “Give them credit. They were more prepared, and they beat us up and they kicked our ass.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just one game. It was very ugly. Can’t really say that anyone played well or coached well. The key for me and as a team, we’ve got to learn from it.”

Dickenson thought Adams’ injury was in his rib area and confirmed Walker’s malady was his arm.

“It makes us mad,” said Calgary’s Jones. “We’ve got to protect our quarterback. When our quarterbacks go down, that hits us on the inside. They’re the most important person on the team. All we can do is rally around them and try and get them healthy, both of them.”

The Lions and Stampeders meet again Oct. 4 in Vancouver.

UP NEXT: The Lions visit the Toronto Argonauts and the Stampeders are also on the road against the Montreal Alouettes next Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2025.