Fire

Wildfire risk in B.C. remains high due to heat wave and drought

By Amy Judd & Darya Zargar Global News
Posted September 19, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian wildfire smoke linked to over 82,000 deaths'
Canadian wildfire smoke linked to over 82,000 deaths
A new study says smoke from Canada's 2023 wildfire season was responsible for more than 80,000 deaths worldwide. One of the co-authors from that study, Dr. Michael Brauer, professor at the School of Population and Public Health at UBC, joined Global News Morning to offer more insight.
Wildfire risk in B.C. is still a concern for most of the province through September and October due to a late record-breaking heat wave and ongoing drought.

There are currently more than 120 wildfires in the province, 10 per cent of which are burning out of control.

The fire danger rating remains high to extreme in the Cariboo and Southwest Interior.

Firefighters say the weather conditions mean fall will be busier than normal.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire warns of fire risk remains high across the province'
B.C. wildfire warns of fire risk remains high across the province

A new wildfire sparked near Okanagan Lake on Thursday, prompting tactical evacuations for a small number of homes below Tronson Road near the Sommerset area.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire is now considered under control and remains at just under 1.5 hectares in size.

As summer winds down, campfire prohibitions remain in place, as only the northwest and southeast fire centres allow Category 1 fires.

Earlier this week, campfires were once again permitted in parts of the Coastal Fire Centre, including Campbell River, North Island Central Coast and the Sunshine Coast forest district.

No one from the B.C. Wildfire Service was available for comment on Friday.

