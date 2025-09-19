Menu

Canada

Alberta mountain biking community mourns the loss of avid supporter

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted September 19, 2025 8:25 pm
2 min read
Multiple pictures of Jordan Phillip Goheen View image in full screen
Members of Calgary's mountain biking community are remembering Jordan Phillip Goheen. Global News
Members of Calgary’s mountain biking community are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Sept. 12, Jordan Phillip Goheen, 40, was riding his e-bike when a vehicle struck him as he was crossing the intersection at 17 Avenue and 101 Street southwest.

According to the Calgary Police Service, a SUV driven by a man in his 70s was turning left when tragedy struck.

Goheen suffered critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

In the days since, Goheen is being remembered by friends and loved ones, to whom he was known as ‘Phil.’

A photo of Jordan Phillip Goheen View image in full screen
Jordan Phillip Goheen is being remembered by the Alberta mountain biking community. Joey Reinhart

“You never think it’s gonna be someone you know, and then that connection happens,” said Joey Reinhart.

“As a friend, it hit home so hard. It was like a sinking feeling, I don’t know how to describe it any other way.”

Renhart, who is part of a mountain biking group called The Flannel Crew, says Goheen was an amazing person, filled with kindness, who was always in your corner.

“It didn’t matter, you know, if you were just out for a ride with Phil or talking about life,” explained Reinhart. “Whatever stresses you had in your life, he was just like ‘Hey man, follow your dreams, go get it!’ kind of guy.”

Goheen didn’t just ride the trails around the province, he also helped maintain them through maintenance groups such as the Moose Mountain Trail Society.

He also had his own YouTube page where he would promote trails, advocate for the sport and give product reviews.

According to Reinhart, Goheen switched to road biking after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

“That hit him pretty hard,” Reinhart said. “I was injured, so we would ride road bikes together, just coping with not being able to ride what we actually wanted to ride.

“For him to be out taking care of his personal health and have the accident happen is just heartbreaking.”

Preview of the GoFundMe for Goheen View image in full screen
A GoFundMe has been created to help Goheen’s family. GoFundMe
Trending Now

To honour his memory and help Goheen’s wife and daughter, Reinhart and the rest of the Flannel Crew created a GoFundMe. They also plan to dedicate their next film in Goheen’s name.

“This is literally the least we can do,” Reinhart said. “He loved his girls, full stop. And he wanted to be there for them at all times.”

A memorial ride for Goheen is being planned at Moose Mountain in Bragg Creek, a date will be decided soon.

Reinhart hopes this incident will remind drivers to pay attention.

“I almost feel like everyone should pedal their bike along the side of a road,” said Reinhart. “Just feel what it feels like to be on a bike in traffic.”

Bike collision statistics View image in full screen
The number of collisions that resulted in injury or death in Calgary as of Sept. 2025. Global News

Goheen’s death is one of two fatalities that have occurred so far this year. According to Calgary police, more than 130 collisions involving cyclists that resulted in injuries have taken place as well.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene. Alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not considered to be factors in the collision.

