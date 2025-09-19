Winnipeg police seek person of interest in August gun incident

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a person of interest in connection with a large fight in the Exchange District last month.

Officers were called to the area of Princess Street and Bannatyne Avenue on Aug. 2, where they learned a fight had broken out between two groups of people after an event at a nearby venue. No one was injured in the incident, police said, but there were reports of shots fired.

Anyone with information about the person of interest, or video in and around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).