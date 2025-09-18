How the Regina Rams got off to a hot start in the Canada West

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a perfect season so far for the University of Regina Rams, currently undefeated and beating their opponents by double digits.

After a successful season last year, the squad picked right back up from where they left off.

They currently lead Canada West in the standings with a 3-0 record before heading to Saskatoon Friday to face their Prairie foe.

