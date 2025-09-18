Brantford police say fraudsters pretending to be officers in phone scam

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford, Ont., police are raising a warning for the public about a phone scam making its way around the city that appears to be spoofing the force’s non-emergency number.

Authorities say as of Tuesday, they’ve received more than 100 calls from concerned citizens who reported receiving multiple missed calls that appeared to originate from the Brantford Police Service’s non-emergency number.

“In some cases, call display information falsely showed the name ‘Brantford Police Service,'” the force said in a news release.

Those who answered the call reported speaking with someone who identified themselves as a police detective, who then claimed the individual who picked up the call was a suspect in a fraud investigation.

Police say the calls are fraudulent and not coming from the service and it appears to be an instance of “spoofing.”

According to the RCMP, caller ID “spoofing” occurs when fraudsters manipulate caller ID to make it appear as though they are calling from trusted organizations, including courthouses, sheriff’s offices and police departments.

The Brantford Police Service says there are ways for people to identify the fraudulent calls going around the city.

First, all outgoing calls from Brantford police will display as “No Caller ID,” meaning a call with the police department’s name displayed is not from them.

The police force also says it will never demand personal or financial information over the phone.

If people are unsure about the identity of a caller claiming to be a police officer, they’re advised to hang up immediately and call the non-emergency dispatch line at 519-756-7050. Communications staff, the police said, can confirm if an officer’s name is legitimate and will connect to the officer directly if needed.

Brantford residents are also advised to speak with family members, especially vulnerable people and seniors, about phone-based scams.