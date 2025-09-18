Veteran Sea Bear retires, takes on coaching, management roles with Winnipeg club

Send this page to someone via email

A veteran member of the Winnipeg Sea Bears is retiring as a player but sticking around for a new role in the club’s front office.

The Sea Bears announced Thursday that guard Alex Campbell is hanging up his sneakers to take on the role of assistant coach and assistant general manager after two seasons on the court in Winnipeg.

The 32-year-old Ontario native is the first member of the Sea Bears’ new-look coaching staff to be announced by GM and head coach Mike Raimbault, who took the reins of the Winnipeg club Aug. 28.

In addition to his time as a Sea Bear and stints in the CEBL with Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Saskatchewan, Campbell has also played professional basketball in Spain, Finland and France.

“This game has given me so much, and I’m grateful for every teammate, coach and fan I’ve met along the way,” Campbell said.

“Winnipeg has become home for me, and I’m honoured to continue giving back to this team and this city in my new role. I’m excited to help build something special here.”

At the time of his retirement, Campbell was ranked fifth all-time in the CEBL for both points and steals. He became the first Canadian player to hit the 1,000-point mark in the CEBL in 2024.

“Alex is a veteran of the league and brings a wealth of experience to his new role with the organization,” said Raimbault.

“He has been a Sea Bear since day one and we are excited to continue supporting him as he steps into his new role on the staff.”