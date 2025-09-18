Northern, Southern Ontario to be connected with new trade corridor

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority have signed a partnership to develop a trade corridor connecting northern and southern Ontario.

The corridor is expected to include integrated rail, highway, and marine links with extended-season service.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The partners say the plan will be anchored by a newly developed port in Sault Ste. Marie.

As part of this plan, they are exploring the Algoma Steel site as a potential host location for the port facilities.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker says a new port in the Sault will create a national asset.

Shoemaker called it a strategic investment in Canada’s supply chain resilience and industrial capacity.