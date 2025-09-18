Menu

Crime

Montreal police solve cold case from 2008 using genetic genealogy to track killer

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Montreal police Cmdr. Francois Sauve, left to right, Montreal police Cmdr. Melanie Dupont and Suzanne Marchand, senior executive director of the provincial crime lab, announce the resolution in the 2008 murder of Catherine Daviau during a news conference in Montreal, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. View image in full screen
Montreal police Cmdr. Francois Sauve, left to right, Montreal police Cmdr. Melanie Dupont and Suzanne Marchand, senior executive director of the provincial crime lab, announce the resolution in the 2008 murder of Catherine Daviau during a news conference in Montreal, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee
Montreal police say they have solved the 2008 killing of Catherine Daviau using genetic genealogy to identify the suspect.

At a press conference Tuesday, Cmdr. Mélanie Dupont of the Montreal police major crimes unit said Daviau, 26, was found dead in her Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie apartment in December 2008. Police now say Jacques Bolduc was responsible for her death.

Bolduc died of natural causes in 2021 at the Archambault Institution, a federal prison where he was serving a sentence for two robberies and two attempted murders.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Authorities say Bolduc had only contacted Daviau a few days before her death. The contact was made after she posted a vehicle for sale on an online classifieds website.

Investigators said they used genetic genealogy to identify him in late 2024. The technique involves cross-referencing DNA evidence with genealogical databases to construct family trees and identify potential suspects.

Bolduc attempted to set fire to the apartment in an effort to destroy evidence, according to police, but DNA traces were preserved and later analyzed.

–with files from The Canadian Press

