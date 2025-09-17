Menu

Politics

Alberta defends notwithstanding clause in arguments for Bill 21 Supreme Court case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2025 1:39 pm
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. Sean Kilpatrick/ The Canadian Press
The Alberta government says the notwithstanding clause is an essential part of the Canadian constitution and the country’s top court should not undermine it.

The province’s attorney general filed its arguments Wednesday morning in a landmark Supreme Court of Canada case over Quebec’s secularism law, known as Bill 21.

Alberta said the notwithstanding clause was a “hard-fought and hard-won compromise” during constitutional negotiations, and preserves the provinces’ parliamentary sovereignty.

The province is supporting the Quebec government, which is defending its pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause when it passed the secularism law in 2019.

Bill 21 prohibits public sector workers in positions of authority, including teachers and judges, from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he opposes the pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause, which allows governments to override some Charter rights.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

