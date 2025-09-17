Menu

Crime

Manitoba man faces multiple charges after woman, kids assaulted: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 11:08 am
1 min read
A man is in custody facing a litany of charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and two children in what Manitoba RCMP are calling a case of intimate partner violence.

Officers from the Winnipegosis detachment were called to a home in the area on Monday night and arrested a 23-year-old suspect as he was walking out the door.

At a nearby home, police found three victims — an adult woman and two kids under the age of 10 — all of whom were treated for minor injuries.

While the man was being taken to the local RCMP detachment, police said he acted aggressively toward officers, an attitude they allege continued when they arrived. While he was being taken to a cell, the man allegedly grabbed the neck and vest of an officer during a struggle.

He remains in custody and has been charged with two counts each of assault while choking, assault, failing to comply with a release order and individual counts of assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Domestic Violence Awareness Month'
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
