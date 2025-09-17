Motorcyclist dead after early morning crash in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating an early morning crash on Macleod Trail that left one man dead.
Officers say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Macleod Trail near James McKevitt Road Southwest.
A motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also significant damage to the rear of another vehicle but EMS says that driver wasn’t taken to hospital.
The Calgary police traffic reconstruction team was at the scene for about five hours as the investigation got underway, and Macleod Trail was closed for much of the morning.
Officers haven’t released any details on what may have led to the fatal collision.
