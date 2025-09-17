Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after early morning crash in southwest Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 8:42 am
1 min read
A Calgary Police officer surveys the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Macleod Trail View image in full screen
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning on Macleod Trail Southwest. Michael King / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are investigating an early morning crash on Macleod Trail that left one man dead.

Officers say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Macleod Trail near James McKevitt Road Southwest.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also significant damage to the rear of another vehicle but EMS says that driver wasn’t taken to hospital.

Trending Now

The Calgary police traffic reconstruction team was at the scene for about five hours as the investigation got underway, and Macleod Trail was closed for much of the morning.

Officers haven’t released any details on what may have led to the fatal collision.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices