Crime

RCMP to announce charges after alleged sex assaults at N.S. youth facility

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2025 6:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Men allege decades of sexual assault, misconduct at N.S. youth justice facility'
Men allege decades of sexual assault, misconduct at N.S. youth justice facility
WATCH: Men allege decades of sexual assault, misconduct at N.S. youth justice facility – Jul 11, 2023
Nova Scotia RCMP say they will reveal details today about charges laid following a four-year investigation into allegations of dozens of sexual assaults at a provincial youth correctional facility.

In July 2023, the Mounties confirmed they were investigating at least 70 cases of alleged sexual assault at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville, N.S., about 100 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

At the time, RCMP Sgt. Brian Fitzpatrick said the investigation — known as Operation Headwind — started in early 2019. He said the alleged sexual assaults occurred between 1988 and 2017.

All 70 cases involved males, he said, adding that investigators were dispatched across Canada to interview witnesses.

Up to 200 people were expected to offer statements to police after the RCMP established a confidential hotline for victims or those who had information about alleged sex crimes at the centre.

Investigators have yet to confirm the identity of the alleged perpetrator or whether more than one person was involved.

The centre opened in 1988.

It houses male and female young people serving open or secure custody sentences, as well as young people awaiting a court appearance.

The centre includes five cottages, each of which has two, 12-bed units. Each unit has a kitchen, laundry area, common area and 12 individual bedrooms. The buildings are interconnected to form a circle around a large recreation area.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

