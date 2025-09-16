Judge drops terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione in Brian Thompson killing

Send this page to someone via email

A New York state judge dismissed on Tuesday two criminal counts against Luigi Mangione over the December 2024 killing of health insurance executive Brian Thompson, though the 27-year-old remains charged with murder in the second degree.

Justice Gregory Carro in Manhattan announced the decision shortly after Mangione was led into the lower Manhattan courtroom handcuffed and with shackles on his feet, wearing tan prison garb.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges of killing Thompson, the former chief executive of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance unit, UnitedHealthcare.

View image in full screen FILE – Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City and leading authorities on a five-day search, appears in court for a hearing, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York. Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File

Thompson was shot and killed on December 4 outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, where the company was gathering for an investor conference.

View image in full screen This photo released by the Utah Governor’s Office on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, shows Tyler Robinson. Utah Governor's Office via AP

While the killing of Thompson was also widely condemned by public officials across the political spectrum, Mangione has become a folk hero to some Americans who decry steep healthcare costs.

A small group of Mangione supporters gathered outside the lower Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday morning. One was dressed in a green costume of the Nintendo character Luigi, and another held the red, white and green Italian tri-colour flag with the words “Healthcare is a human right” inscribed on it.

About two dozen members of the public — mostly young women — secured a seat in the back of the courtroom to watch the proceeding. One wore a black T-shirt with the words “Free Luigi” written in white letters.

Trial dates have not yet been set in either the state or federal case.

Mangione has been held in federal custody in Brooklyn since his arrest in December.