Dalhousie University, faculty association reach tentative agreement, ending lockout

Dalhousie University and members of the Dalhousie Faculty Association (DFA) have reached a tentative agreement.

The university posted a statement just after midnight on Tuesday.

“We have jointly agreed to end the labour disruption. We know our community will have many questions about timelines,” the university said.

The university said it will confirm later on Tuesday the exact date classes are expected to resume.

“More information about fall term dates, fall break, deadlines, exam period, and other return-to-class protocols will be communicated as soon as possible,” it said.

The first day of school after Labour Day weekend was postponed due to an ongoing contract dispute, forcing most students on an extended break.

The school locked out members of the DFA in mid-August after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new deal

The agreement still needs to be ratified by DFA members and the Board of Governors.