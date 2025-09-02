1st day of school cancelled for many Dalhousie University students as lockout continues

Send this page to someone via email

While students are normally entering the first day of school after the Labour Day weekend, most who attend Dalhousie University will get an extended break due to an ongoing contract dispute.

The school locked out members of the Dalhousie Faculty Association (DFA) in mid-August after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new deal

The university recently published a list of courses being taught by non-Dalhousie instructors that will run. It also advised students to arrive on campus regardless of whether their courses were scheduled or not, as courses could start as soon as an agreement is reached.

The DFA was one of several unions to take part in a march across Halifax on Monday to honour Labour Day.

The union’s president Dave Westwood told Global News on Monday that they are getting plenty of support from other unions, which is buoying their spirits.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you’re locked out and you’re fighting for the good things and for your workers and colleagues, coming to a solidarity rally like this means everything,” he said at the march.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“To look around, to see all the different flags flying, the different people fighting for similar things in their workplaces — it really does renew your energy and remind you that we’re all in a fight and it’s a good fight.”

Late last week, the head of human resources at the school issued a statement which said the two sides were about $15 million apart over a potential three-year deal.

“We learned this afternoon that the Dalhousie Faculty Association has declined the offer of interest arbitration, though that option remains open and available to them,” Grace Jefferies wrote.

She said the last offer from the DFA included “wage increases of 3.75 per cent, 4.75 per cent and 5.75 per cent over a three-year period.”

This is about on par with what the union has said it is seeking, while the school has countered with raises of two per cent per year.

The DFA told The Canadian Press that the Halifax school did not suggest so-called interest arbitration during the bargaining process, adding that the process would only examine the issue of wage increases.

Story continues below advertisement

“The message from our members has been clear — interest arbitration is the opposite of bargaining. Let’s sit down and have a face-to-face conversation, I think it’s a pretty minimal ask,” Westwood told Global News on Friday.

The union has said there are other issues at play in the negotiations, including job cuts.

The school has told Global News it must reduce expenses by $75 million by the 2027-28 school year.

The teachers say Dalhousie’s poverty claims are a myth, pointing to construction on a $35 million hockey rink as evidence.

The current contract between the school and the association had expired on June 30.

— With files from Global News and The Canadian Press