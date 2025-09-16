Carney set to meet cabinet, Saskatchewan premier, canola industry leaders

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney has a slew of meetings today, with his cabinet, the premier of Saskatchewan and canola industry leaders.

The prime minister will chair the cabinet meeting at 10 a.m.

In the afternoon, Carney will meet with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and, later, he will meet with canola industry leaders.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He will be joined by Moe, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald, Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Kody Blois.

Blois and Moe were in China earlier this month and met with Chinese officials who oversee an agency responsible for imposing steep tariffs on Canadian canola products, the international trade negotiator with China’s ministry of commerce and other industry officials.

Story continues below advertisement

China has imposed a 76 per cent tariff on Canadian canola seed, widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, as well as duties of 100 per cent on Canadian canola oil, meal and peas and other levies on pork and some seafood products in response to Canada’s 25 per cent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum.