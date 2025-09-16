Menu

Economy

Canada’s inflation rate ticked up slightly in August: StatsCan

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 8:48 am
1 min read
A person shops at a grocery store in Montreal, Friday, February 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A person shops at a grocery store in Montreal, Friday, February 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes.
Inflation in Canada increased in August, slightly less than some economists had expected but coming just ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next decision on interest rates scheduled for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported inflation for consumers goods and services, as measured by the Consumer Price Index was 1.9 per cent in August compared to the same month last year.

Heading into the release, economists had expected inflation would rise to two per cent, from 1.7 per cent in July.

Click to play video: 'Carney wants to ‘turbocharge’ Canada’s economy with nation-building projects including LNG expansion'
Carney wants to ‘turbocharge’ Canada’s economy with nation-building projects including LNG expansion
Trending Now

Consumer price inflation measures how much prices have increased for consumers in a given period, and the reports provide insights for economists, policy makers, and central banks like the Bank of Canada to help monitor underlying trends.

Story continues below advertisement

Tariff policies have been adding increased costs for some products and services, which can also be reflected in a higher inflation reading.

The 1.9 per cent reading falls within the central bank’s target range for consumer price growth of between one and three per cent.

– More to come

With a file from The Canadian Press.

