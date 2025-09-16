Crombie bows out of public plowing match appearance after resignation announcement

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has cancelled her first scheduled public appearance since announcing over the weekend that she will resign.

Crombie, who was chosen as party leader in 2023, decided to step down as soon as a successor is chosen after receiving a weak show of support in a leadership vote at the party’s annual general meeting.

Crombie and the Liberal caucus, along with most of the elected officials from all four parties represented at the legislature, were set to appear at the International Plowing Match in the Niagara region.

It’s an annual expo that celebrates agriculture and rural living, and most provincial politicians attend, with party leaders making speeches and participating in a contest to plow a furrow.

This year, the Liberals say Crombie will not attend and agriculture critic Ted Hsu will take over her duties there.

In the coming weeks, the Liberal party will start organizing a new leadership race, determining factors such as how long the contest is, when and how the voting will be held and the amount of the entry fees.