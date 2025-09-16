Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Crombie bows out of public plowing match appearance after resignation announcement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2025 6:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lindsay hosts International Plowing Match'
Lindsay hosts International Plowing Match
RELATED: Lindsay hosts 2024 International Plowing Match – Oct 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has cancelled her first scheduled public appearance since announcing over the weekend that she will resign.

Crombie, who was chosen as party leader in 2023, decided to step down as soon as a successor is chosen after receiving a weak show of support in a leadership vote at the party’s annual general meeting.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Crombie and the Liberal caucus, along with most of the elected officials from all four parties represented at the legislature, were set to appear at the International Plowing Match in the Niagara region.

It’s an annual expo that celebrates agriculture and rural living, and most provincial politicians attend, with party leaders making speeches and participating in a contest to plow a furrow.

Trending Now

This year, the Liberals say Crombie will not attend and agriculture critic Ted Hsu will take over her duties there.

Story continues below advertisement

In the coming weeks, the Liberal party will start organizing a new leadership race, determining factors such as how long the contest is, when and how the voting will be held and the amount of the entry fees.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices