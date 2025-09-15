Lone survivor of East Vancouver triple stabbing dies in hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The lone survivor of a triple stabbing in East Vancouver on Sept. 5 has now died.

Vancouver police said Jinfeng Guan, 50, died on Thursday in hospital where she had been receiving treatment since the stabbing that left Jianghui Deng, 55, and Chunxiu Yin, 54, deceased.

Police were called to an apartment building near Vanness Avenue and Spencer Street in the Joyce-Collingwood area around 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 for reports of a stabbing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Upon arrival, police found a 50-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers then located Deng and Yin and a man with non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby building on Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue.

Police later identified the injured man as a suspect in the double, now triple, homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Viet Quy John Ly, 54, is currently charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Deng and Yin, and police said they have notified Crown counsel of Guan’s death and are in the process of submitting evidence for consideration of additional charges.

Ly remains in custody.