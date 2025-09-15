Menu

Crime

Lone survivor of East Vancouver triple stabbing dies in hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 7:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested in East Vancouver double homicide'
Suspect arrested in East Vancouver double homicide
WATCH: Two apartment buildings in East Vancouver have been behind police tape this weekend, the VPD saying it's the aftermath of a double homicide that also left two others injured. While police say they are still trying to piece together what happened, one of those hurt has now been arrested. Taya Fast reports. – Sep 6, 2025
The lone survivor of a triple stabbing in East Vancouver on Sept. 5 has now died.

Vancouver police said Jinfeng Guan, 50, died on Thursday in hospital where she had been receiving treatment since the stabbing that left Jianghui Deng, 55, and Chunxiu Yin, 54, deceased.

Police were called to an apartment building near Vanness Avenue and Spencer Street in the Joyce-Collingwood area around 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a 50-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers then located Deng and Yin and a man with non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby building on Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue.

Police later identified the injured man as a suspect in the double, now triple, homicide.

Viet Quy John Ly, 54, is currently charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Deng and Yin, and police said they have notified Crown counsel of Guan’s death and are in the process of submitting evidence for consideration of additional charges.

Ly remains in custody.

