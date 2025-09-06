Suspect arrested in East Van double homicide investigation

Vancouver Police say a 54-year-old man who was found at the scene of a double homicide with non-life-threatening injuries has now been arrested in connection with the case.
VPD officers were called to an apartment building near Vanness Ave. and Spencer St. in the Joyce-Collingwood area around 2 p.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, police found a 50-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.
Officers then located two deceased female victims and a man with non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby building on Joyce St. and Vanness Ave. Police later identified the injured man as a suspect in the double homicide.
Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison tells Global News the female victim who survived had been stabbed.
“The surviving victim, the woman who was stabbed, we believe was injured at the location of the double homicide,” he said.
“She made her way to an adjacent building, at which point a person called 911, which resulted in our officers attending. Through the investigative process, we were able to work backwards and identify the initial crime scene where we believe she was injured. When our officers attended there, tragically, we discovered the two homicide victims in addition to the person who has since been identified as the suspect.”
Addison says police investigators currently do not know the ages or identities of the two homicide victims. Charges have not yet been laid against the suspect, who remains in police custody.
“We’re continuing to investigate,” said Addison.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VPD Homicide Unit.
