Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan family demands action after 2-year-long murder investigation

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 7:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan family demands action after two-year long murder investigation'
Saskatchewan family demands action after two-year long murder investigation
WATCH: Losing a loved one can take a toll on any family and with no answers in sight it can be hard to heal. That's what one Saskatoon family is living through as they continue to push to find who killed their brother.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In March of 2023, Aaron Gamble was found in a dumpster in 2300 block of 17th Street West. Surveillance footage released by the Saskatoon Police Service shows three suspects carrying a large container and then placing it the dumpster.

Now, more than two years later, no arrests have yet been made.

On Monday, Sept. 15, Gamble’s sister Emilia Greyeyes held a press conference with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) to demand the police do more in the search to find her brother’s killers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I am tired of the ones who did this living their lives freely, walking around thinking they have gotten away with this.” said Greyeyes.

“Really this is a public call for a proper forensic investigation of all the potential identified crime scenes and a more transparent review of any tips or evidence that have been brought forward,” added FSIN Vice Chief Craig McCallum.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, the Saskatoon Police Service shared the following statement with Global News:

Trending Now

“The Saskatoon Police Service continues to investigate this 2023 homicide. While we aren’t able to provide an update, we want to stress that this remains an active and fluid investigation,” the statement reads.

“Investigators believe there are witnesses and people with information about this crime, who may be afraid to come forward. We encourage anyone with information they believe to be at all relevant to the investigation to contact us directly at 306-975-8300 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Gamble’s family. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices