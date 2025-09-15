Saskatchewan family demands action after 2-year-long murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

In March of 2023, Aaron Gamble was found in a dumpster in 2300 block of 17th Street West. Surveillance footage released by the Saskatoon Police Service shows three suspects carrying a large container and then placing it the dumpster.

Now, more than two years later, no arrests have yet been made.

On Monday, Sept. 15, Gamble’s sister Emilia Greyeyes held a press conference with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) to demand the police do more in the search to find her brother’s killers.

“I am tired of the ones who did this living their lives freely, walking around thinking they have gotten away with this.” said Greyeyes.

“Really this is a public call for a proper forensic investigation of all the potential identified crime scenes and a more transparent review of any tips or evidence that have been brought forward,” added FSIN Vice Chief Craig McCallum.

In response, the Saskatoon Police Service shared the following statement with Global News:

“The Saskatoon Police Service continues to investigate this 2023 homicide. While we aren’t able to provide an update, we want to stress that this remains an active and fluid investigation,” the statement reads.

“Investigators believe there are witnesses and people with information about this crime, who may be afraid to come forward. We encourage anyone with information they believe to be at all relevant to the investigation to contact us directly at 306-975-8300 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Gamble’s family.