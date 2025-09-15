Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

New vehicle sales are accelerating in Canada, but not for EVs, data shows

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 4:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'State of Canada’s automobile industry'
State of Canada’s automobile industry
WATCH: Canada's automotive sector can be forgiven for feeling like there's been no reprieve from any headwinds lately, between trying to meet electric vehicle mandates which are now temporarily lifted, to being a target of U.S. tariffs. Global's Paul Johnson was able to ask about these issues Saturday with a key player in the sector, the president of General Motors Canada – Sep 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More Canadians are getting into a new vehicle, according to new data, but fewer sales are for zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) options like electric vehicles.

This comes as the trade war and tariff policies from United States President Donald Trump continue to evolve, and as the Liberal government said it is rethinking its approach to electric vehicle sales mandates.

Tariffs have had a significant impact on the auto sector in particular, and consumers have been pulling back on spending as higher costs and economic uncertainty weigh on affordability.

Statistics Canada reported on Monday that in July of 2025 there were 179,814 new vehicles sold, which was up slightly from 177,313 in June.

Compared to last year, July’s reading marked a 6.8-per cent increase from July of 2024, and compares with a 6.2-per cent increase in June compared to a year prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new vehicles sold in July of 2025, passenger vehicle sales were up more than 11 per cent, and those of trucks were up more than six per cent.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the same month there were 13,920 new vehicles sold that were classified as ZEVs, and that was down 33.7 per cent compared to one year earlier. Those new electric vehicles made up 7.7 per cent of all new vehicles sold in July compared to 7.9 per cent in June’s report.

Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Carney pauses EV mandates for 2026'
Prime Minister Carney pauses EV mandates for 2026
Trending Now

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sept. 5 that the federal government is launching a 60-day review of the current EV mandate program, which requires car companies to meet sales targets each year until 100 per cent of sales are all zero-emissions vehicles by 2035.

Carney also announced that ahead of the results of the 60-day assessment, the current mandate would be delayed for 2026 model year requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

In his announcement, Carney said the decision to temporarily pause the mandates were to provide the auto sector with “flexibility” as they are already being challenged by additional tariff-induced costs.

Separate consumer reports show some of the main reasons people may not be purchasing electric vehicles is the added cost of ownership for the vehicle and equipment like at-home chargers, in addition to infrastructure challenges including a reliable charging network.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices