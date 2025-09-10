SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
U.S. News

The U.S. Supreme Court will rule on whether Trump’s tariffs are legal

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 9:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens now after US appeals court finds Trump tariffs illegal'
What happens now after US appeals court finds Trump tariffs illegal
A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump does not have the right to impose sweeping tariffs under national emergency provisions, upholding a May decision by a specialized federal trade court in New York. Global’s Mackenzie Gray has more on the ruling and how the tariffs are impacting Canada’s economy – Aug 29, 2025
Share

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear President Donald Trump‘s appeal after lower court rulings deemed some of his tariff policies illegal.

The case deals with the question of whether Trump exceeded his presidential authority with the imposition of his sweeping global tariffs earlier this year. He has argued the imposition was within his rights and that the U.S. trade deficit constitutes an emergency.

“The cases will be set for argument in the first week of the November 2025 argument session,” Supreme Court documents show.

Trump requested that the case, if the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear it, be fast-tracked.

Last week, Trump made the requests to the Supreme Court and told reporters that if the appeal is denied, the U.S. might have to “unwind” certain trade deals, including those with the European Union, Japan and South Korea, and would even have to refund some tariff revenues.

– More to come

 

