Canada

‘She loved people’: Veteran Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson dead at 61

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 3:18 pm
Beverly Thomson, a veteran Canadian journalist and news anchor, died at the age of 61 on Sunday.

Born and raised in Toronto, Thomson spent more than three decades reporting on national and international stories.

While she was most well known for her role as a former co-host of CTV’S Canada AM, Thomson spent several years at Global News, anchoring Toronto’s evening news program.

Seán O’Shea, a reporter with Global News Toronto, worked with Thomson at the station, and often sat beside her at the anchor desk.

He said she was kind, caring and usually smiling off-camera, especially when they talked about their children.

“Bev was always professional and well-prepared for her interviews. She took her work as a journalist seriously, herself not so much.  She loved people and really connected with our audience. She also loved to laugh,” O’Shea said.

“Far too young, I’m so sad to hear that Bev is gone. My condolences to her family and friends, inside and outside of the broadcasting industry.”

Beverly Thomson View image in full screen
Sharon Murphy (left), director of network resources with Global News and Sean O’Shea, reporter with Global News Toronto, pose for a photo with Beverly Thomson in November 2024. Thomson died Sunday at the age of 61. Global News

A spokesperson for Bell Media, which owns CTV, said Thomson died Sunday and was surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2002 and had been active in breast cancer fundraising and awareness.

Thomson was widely known for her interviews with high-profile individuals, including politicians and A-list celebrities.

Over her career, she received multiple awards for her work — including the Order of Canada in 2019 and a lifetime achievement award in November 2024 from the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada.

“Bev Thomson was a trusted voice to Canadians, and a valued teammate to all of us at CTV News,” said Richard Gray, vice-president of news with Bell Media, in a statement.

“Bev’s natural on-air style created an immediate connection with viewers. For decades, she also made a significant impact across the country with her vocal support and advocacy for cancer charities.

“Bev will be dearly missed by all of us at CTV News. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

